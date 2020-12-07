‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’ Hears Gwen Stefani Return To Her Ska/Reggae Roots

Gwen Stefani has released her first pop single in four years, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.” During that time, the singer has been busy dropping festive tunes and collaborations with the likes of Dua Lipa and her fiance, Blake Shelton. She has also been an on-and-off coach on NBC’s The Voice and performed in her own Las Vegas residency, “Just A Girl,” at the Zappos Theater for a couple of years.

The “What You Waiting For?” hitmaker’s long-awaited new song was released globally on December 7 and has already created a buzz online.

Stefani rose to fame as the frontwoman of the 1990s band No Doubt. Their signature sound featured a lot of reggae and ska influence, which has continued to inspire the songstress’s solo work.

“It’s a fun, lighthearted song, because I got inspired and hopefully to bring a little bit of joy,” she said.

“The idea was to write a song that had a bit of a nostalgic feeling to it, so I think musically it reminds you of back in the day, going back to where I started musically which was with ska and reggae. I’m still the same me but here’s something a little bit new in case you feel like hearing a little bit more of me.”

According to Rolling Stone, the three-time Grammy Award winner co-wrote and recorded the track in quarantine with Ross Golan and Luke Niccoli. It is her first non-Christmas solo music since her third solo studio album This Is What the Truth Feels Like, which came out in 2016.

Niccoli, who also produced the song, stated on Instagram that Stefani’s brother and former No Doubt member, Eric Stefani, can be heard playing the keys while the band’s touring and session members, Gabrial McNair and Stephen Bradley, play the horns and Hammond.

Unsurprisingly, Stefani’s loyal fanbase has taken to social media to express their thoughts on the care-free anthem.

“Gwen Stefani’s new song is an absolute bop dkkwksk what a queen,” one user tweeted.

#LetMeReintroduceMyself IS A BOP,” another person shared in a tweet.

In a matter of hours, the single has already entered the Top 10 on the U.S. iTunes chart.

Stefani is scheduled to perform the track for the first time during the live shows of The Voice on December 7.

The chart-topper has yet to officially announce a new studio album. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Stefani told Jimmy Fallon in October that she had created around 24 songs during her time in quarantine.