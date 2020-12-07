Madison Woolley Sizzles Wearing Nothing Under White Robe

Blond beauty Madison Woolley got the attention of her fans with her latest Instagram update — a series of snaps that saw her wearing nothing but a white robe.

Madison’s robe looked to be made of a thick terrycloth fabric. She wore it over her shoulders and down around her upper arms to show off her cleavage. Her bronze skin appeared to be flawless as it popped against the bright material.

The popular influencer styled her hair straight and parted in the middle, and she wore a pale pink polish on her fingernails.

For accessories, she went with a dainty pendant necklace.

Madison was on a bed for the photo shoot. According to the geotag, she was in a room at the InterContinental Double Bay. She sat on the edge of the bed, which was dressed in white linens. Part of a mirror hanging on a wall was visible behind her.

In the first frame, Madison looked off to the side while bending one knee holding the front of the garment together with one hand. She held a coffee cup in her other hand away from her body in order to flaunt her cleavage. The pose flashed a bit of her bare thigh as well as her shapely shoulders.

Madison held the cup to her lips in the second snapshot. The picture was similar to the first on in that she bent one knee to show off her toned legs. She gazed away from the lens while still holding the front of her robe.

The model tilted her head while she looked at the camera in the third image. She held the cup to one side while keeping the edges of bathrobe together.

In the caption, she said the hotel was her favorite vacation spot.

Her fans seemed to be thrilled with the pictures, and many took a moment to dole out the compliments.

“You look very simple, sweet and natural in this photo, @madisonwoolley… You are very pretty and cute because you can see how simple you are as a person… Thank you very much for the photo,” gushed one follower.

“You look fabulous. You have Lovely pictures,” a second fan wrote, adding several emoji that included flame and red roses.

“[N]ice pic beautiful love your style xoxo,” a third Instagram user commented.

Madison does not seem to mind flaunting her fit physique on social media in skimpy outfits. Last month, she shared an update that saw her modeling a white bikini with a bandeau top and bottoms with lace-up sides.