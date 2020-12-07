Georgia Gibbs Stuns Fans In Plunging Swimsuit That Shows Off Her Killer Body

Georgia Gibbs tantalized many of her 719,000 Instagram followers over the weekend with a new post. The Australian model took to the photo-sharing platform to share a sweltering snapshot that saw her rocking a stylish swimsuit that put her killer body front and center as she flaunted her natural beauty.

The photo captured Gibbs striking a fun pose at a gorgeous location. She was on some rocks in front of a pristine waterfall and swimming hole, with green foliage hanging above her head.

Gibbs opened her arms wide to the sides, leaning forward slightly toward the camera. Her legs were hips-width distance apart, highlighting her toned thighs.

Gibbs sported a white two-piece bathing suit featuring a plunging top that bared plenty of cleavage. It included thick straps that pushed against her chest, with a sharp triangle-shaped detail in the middle. The bottoms had a large elastic band that hugged her curvy hips.

Her blond hair was damp and slicked back. Gibbs wore a delicate gold chain around her neck.

In the caption, Gibbs announced she would give away a suit from the collection she created in partnership with Kopper & Zink. To enter, Instagram users had to follow Gibbs and the swimsuit brand, and also tag a girlfriend and share why they appreciate her.

Within one day, the post has garnered more than 22,400 likes and upwards of 485 comments. Gibbs’s fans took to the comments section to take part in the contest, tagging their friends and telling them why they chose them.

“[L]ook at her amazing project [crying emoji] a true inspiration,” one user wrote.

“I appreciate you because we’re basically our lives cheerleaders! Always on your side rooting for you and you for me,” replied another one.

“[Y]ou will always be the only person who truly gets me, couldn’t go a day without you truely, everyone who knows you is lucky to have you in there lives,” a third one stated.

“You never fail to crack me up with your 1 liners. Plus you’re the most kind hearted person I know,” chimed in a fourth follower.

This isn’t the first time Gibbs promotes her recent project on her Instagram feed. She recently shared another post in which she rocked a different set by the collection, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She posed outside, leaning against the wall of a house. She had on a black two-piece that included an interesting top with large straps that crossed over her stomach, wrapping around her torso. Her matching bottoms featured a thick waistband that she wore high.