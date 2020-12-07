Kim Kardashian, 40, Wears Ultra-Tight Green Bikini In A Hot Tub

Kim Kardashian looked relaxed and happy in her latest Instagram update on Monday afternoon. The drop-dead gorgeous reality star showed off her killer curves as she served up some sultry looks for the camera.

In the sexy pics, Kim — who celebrated her 40th birthday in October — stunned her over 192 million followers when she slipped into an ultra-tight green bikini and relaxed by the hot tub.

Kim’s skimpy top featured thin spaghetti straps that fastened behind her neck and back. The garment also included a plunging neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage.

The matching bottoms were pulled up high over her curvaceous hips and wrapped tightly around her teeny waist as they emphasized her muscular thighs and round booty. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the pics. Kim accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

She wore her long, brown hair parted in the center. The long locks were styled in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

In the first photo, Kim sat on the edge of a hot tub with her legs in the water. She arched her back and pushed her hip to the side as she closed her head and puckered her lips while tilting her head upward. She also bent one knee as she soaked up some sun.

The second shot featured Kim with both hands resting on the sides of the jacuzzi. She leaned her weight back on her hands and wore a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the pics, some outdoor furniture and a stone wall could be seen.

Kim’s followers appeared to fall in love with the post and quickly began to show their approval. The snaps garnered more than 1.8 million likes within the first hour after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also penned over 8,200 comments during that time.

“Queen,” one follower stated.

“Very beautiful,” remarked another.

“Mam you are looking gorgeous,” a third user wrote.

“Love you,” a fourth person declared.

The mother-of-four doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her glowing skin in stunning online photos. She’s often seen flaunting her hourglass figure for the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim recently piqued the interest of her followers when she went braless underneath a nude silk shirt and matching pants. That post also proved to be popular among fans. It’s reeled in more than 2.1 million likes and over 11,000 comments to date.