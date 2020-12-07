Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Her Pert Bum & Busty Assets In Tantalizing Video

On Monday, Bruna Rangel Lima’s 4.2 million Instagram fans were treated to a titillating video from the brunette bombshell. She wore a revealing bikini while promoting the Bang Energy drink and her followers seemed to be thoroughly entranced by it.

Bruna chose a bright pink two-piece bathing suit that showcased all of her ample assets. The Brazilian beauty danced around outdoors as she was filmed and she made sure to flaunt her phenomenal figure from nearly every angle.

The 24-year-old initially stood facing the camera as she stood in the shade under an awning. She leaned one arm against the home next to her and teasingly smoothly her other hand down her long, dark tresses.

The hottie styled her hair with a middle part and the locks tumbled down her back and over her shoulders. She touseled her tresses numerous times throughout the video as she gazed seductively at the camera.

Bruna wore a triangle top and matching bottoms that were a bold pink color. Nude-colored fabric panels added a hint of interest to both pieces. The skimpy two-piece that the Brazilian picked allowed the social media influencer to show off plenty of skin.

The top revealed Bruna’s plentiful cleavage and her chiseled abs were showcased throughout the clip. For much of the video, she teased everybody with some hints of her perky booty as she turned and twisted.

However, it wasn’t until close to the end that Bruna fully turned around to show off her pert derriere.

At various stages of the clip, Bruna tugged at the waistband of her bikini bottoms and shook her hair in a titillating fashion. She also sat on a lounge chair at one point to highlight her bombshell curves.

Bruna’s facial expressions suggested she knew exactly the kind of intense impact this sultry clip had on her followers. In less than an hour, more than 12,000 likes and 150 comments poured in from the model’s fans.

“Absolutely BEAUTIFUL,” one fan noted.

“Always stunning,” another declared.

“SO STUNNING,” a third user wrote.

“You’re so beautiful and sexy,” someone else raved.

The Brazilian beauty regularly raises heart rates among her followers with her sizzling-hot swimwear shots. A few days ago, she posed in a white thong bikini and showed off her peachy posterior.

The pair of snapshots that Bruna shared in that post received more than 115,000 likes. That made it an especially popular post for her page in recent weeks, which may make it hard to top anytime soon.