Debbie Gibson, 50, Teases Cleavage In Sheer White Lace Top: ‘It’s A New Day’

Debbie Gibson treated her Instagram followers to a brand new shot of herself on Monday and revealed her brand new website. The newly designed web property included information about her career and various items for sale.

The 50-year-old singer looked positively youthful in the photo. She wore a sheer, white, off-the-shoulder lace top in the image, which had her photoshopped against a black background with gold sparkles cascading down it. The skimpy top teased Gibson’s cleavage and showed the outline of her generous breasts while also showcasing her fit, round shoulders.

Gibson’s long layered blond hair fell in loose waves over both shoulders from a trendy side part with the short pieces framing her face. Gibson held one hand in her luscious locks and looked straight into the camera’s lens with a large, open mouth grin. It appeared that the camera caught her in mid-laugh. For accessories, Gibson sported a short gold necklace with the word “love” on it. In her ears, she had on small circular sparkly earrings.

In the caption, the “Lost In Your Eyes” singer credited photographer Nick Spanos for the photo. She also tagged those responsible for her hair, makeup, and wardrobe in the new snap. The singer’s fans showed it a lot of love, with more than 2,780 hitting the “like” button, and nearly 200 Instagram users also took the time to leave an uplifting comment.

“And a great pic it is too, Deb. I adore it. I hope you’re having a fantastic Monday,” enthused one follower, who included a red heart.

“Nice. You look stunning, and the new website is great. It’s SO fancy. The real deal. I can’t wait to get your calendar,” a second fan declared, adding a crown, roses, and red lips to complete the comment.

“Website is looking fab! Waiting to see if I get a calendar for Christmas. If not, I’ll order it myself, looking great! You’re like a fine wine. You only get better with age,” wrote a third devotee, who included flames, heart-eye smilies, and clapping hands.

One Instagrammer wondered if the new picture was really Gibson, and she responded.

“Like me, you mean? It’s me! I look very different with different looks and lighting and angles, but this is a barely retouched photo. It’s me,” reassured Gibson, including red lips and wink emoji.

Gibson recently delighted her fans by posting a video of herself dancing and singing to some of her original demos she’d found from early in her career, The Inquisitr reported.