Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Breaks Silence On Her ‘Experience’ In First Interview About USC Scandal

The beauty influencer said 'Red Table Talk' seemed like a 'safe' space to open up.

Olivia Jade Giannulli is breaking her silence on the scandal that landed her parents, Fuller House alum Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, in jail.

The 21-year-old influencer, whose YouTube career and endorsement deals were halted following her famous parents’ involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal, will open up about her side of the story on Red Table Talk this week.

Olivia made the announcement in an Instagram post, seen here, in which she thanked hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and Willow Smith for the opportunity to bring her to the table so she can publicly share her “experience for the first time.”

Jade also shared a teaser, seen below, that featured Olivia explaining why she decided to open up to the three women at the red table.

“I’ve watched the show and I think you guys are all amazing and it feels really safe,” Olivia said. “But it also feels honest and it feels like we’re gonna all lay it out here and it’s gonna be, like, an open conversation.”

In the caption, Jada noted that with her Lori and Mossimo now serving dual jail sentences, Olivia felt now was the time to break her silence on what she has been going through since the embarrassing scandal broke.

While Olivia received support on her post from celebrity friends such as Candace Cameron Bure and on-and-off boyfriend Jackson Guthy, the comments on Jada’s post weren’t as positive.

Many questioned why the talk show host was giving Olivia a platform on her show.

“Breaking the silence to talk about what? The benefits of white privilege?” one commenter asked.

“Why the hell is she getting a platform to speak? Jada, you better come hard with these questions,” another added.

“Who cares about her story tho? She should be ashamed,” a third commenter chimed in.

Olivia’s thriving career as a beauty influencer came to a screeching halt in March 2019 when her parents we arrested for their connection to Rick Singer, the ring leader who helped them get Olivia and their older daughter Isabella Rose into the University of Southern California as fake crew team recruits. Olivia has only posted two videos since that time and has kept a low-profile on social media.

Lori is serving a two-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, and while her release date is December 27, she could be released on Christmas Eve due to a weekend and holiday rule at the prison. Mossimo is serving five months at The Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, and won’t be released until April 2021.