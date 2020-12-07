Nata Lee Flaunts Figure In Tight Crop Top & Miniskirt

Blond bombshell Nata Lee put her fabulous figure on display on Monday with her latest Instagram post. The model shared a photo that saw her rocking a plaid miniskirt with a tight crop top while she enjoyed the sights of Dubai.

Nata’s skirt was red and black. The number was pleated and had a high waistline. The hemline fell just below her booty, giving her fans a nice look at her bare thighs. Her shirt was white and had narrow shoulder straps and a low-cut back. She completed her look with a pair of white trainers.

The popular influencer wore her tresses up in a messy bun with tendrils framing her face.

For accessories, Nata sported a bangle bracelet, and she carried a black backpack purse on her back. She also wore a pair of sunglasses on the top of her head.

Nata was outside for the photo shoot, and the camera captured her as she leaned against a fence railing while enjoying a view of a body of water. Tall buildings were visible on one side of the frame.

The model leaned her forearms on the top of the fence. She cocked one hip to the side while bending on knee and arching her back. The stance showed off her toned legs as well as her thin waistline and flat abs. Her shapely back and shoulders were also on display. She looked downward with a serious expression on her face, and her skin looked smooth and flawless in the outside light.

Nata’s followers appeared to enjoy the snap, as more than 13,000 of them hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it.

Many of her admirers took some time to fill the comments section with complimentary remarks.

“Can you imagine walking down the pavilion and seeing this in your peripheral?? Neck strain for sure!!!” quipped one fan.

“Beautiful and stunning and sexy,” wrote a second Instagram user with several flame emoji.

“The most amazingly beautiful woman in the world,” a third follower added with several rose emoji.

“You are prettier than beauty, you are incredibly PRECIOUS,” a fourth comment read.

