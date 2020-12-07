Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Bare Chest Under A White Blazer

Kourtney Kardashian showed plenty of skin in her latest Instagram photo on Monday afternoon. The reality star looked smoking hot as she struck a steamy pose for the camera.

Kourtney left little to the imagination as she opted to go braless and shirtless under a white blazer. The jacket flaunted her bare chest as it was left open to showcase her abundant cleavage.

She added a pair of matching pants. The skintight bottoms hugged her thick thighs snugly and accentuated her long, lean legs. Kourtney wore a black stiletto heel on one foot, as she held the other in her hand.

The mother-of-three sat on the edge of a large bathtub for the shot. She had her legs crossed as she leaned forward slightly. Her head was tilted to the side as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the shot, a large black shelving unit with some toiletries and folded towels could be seen. Some dark drawers were visible as well. A large window was also spotted above the bathtub, and allowed the sunlight to shine through

Kourtney wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part for the shot. The locks were styled in voluminous, loose strands that she pushed over her shoulders.

In the caption of the post, she revealed that she was thrilled that her lifestyle brand, Poosh, has officially launched an online shop.

Kourtney’s over 103 million followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post. The pic garnered more than 301,000 likes in less than an hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 1,300 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Love a queen that knows how to self promote,” one follower stated.

“SO PROUD OF YOU,” another wrote.

“KOURTNEY YOU JUST MADE MY DAY 10000 TIMES BETTER WITH THIS NEWS,” a third comment read.

“Looking Great as always,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to stepping in front of the camera while wearing scanty styles. She’s often seen sporting body-baring looks in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a skin-tight green bathing suit that flaunted her curvy booty and long, lean legs as she rode on a skateboard and hung by the pool. That snap was also a hit among her fans. It’s racked up more than 1.7 million followers and nearly 5,000 comments thus far.