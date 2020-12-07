‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Spies On Eric & Shauna – Takes Off Shoes And Hides Behind Plant

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 8 promise high drama when Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) does a little spying of her own. She knows that she could gain some valuable information if she eavesdrops on Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), per The TV Watercooler.

Quinn Hides Behind A Plant And A Pedestal

Quinn is desperate to make up with Eric. As seen in the image below, they were once a very happily married couple. She messed up big time when she plotted to break up Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), but she never wanted to jeopardize her marriage. She only wanted her friend to be with a man she admired, and at the same time, she would benefit by getting rid of Brooke.

However, when she arrives at the mansion, she finds that Eric is already busy. Her husband and her bestie are having a heart-to-heart. Quinn and Shauna aren’t on the best of terms at the moment, and she wants some insight as to what’s going on.

So, she quietly lets herself in by taking off her shoes, as seen in a spoiler photo posted on Daytime Royalty. She finds the perfect hiding spot behind a pedestal and keeps quiet as she eavesdrops on two of the most important people in her life.

Eric’s Taken By Shauna

As Quinn listens to their conversation, it’s not so much what they say as the vibe that exists between them. Quinn will quickly pick up on the body cues that they’re giving each other.

Recently, soap opera viewers saw that Shauna’s motives were not as pure as she wanted everybody to believe. After a conversation with Eric where he praised her, she looked at Quinn’s portrait above the mantel and smiled secretly. She definitely is up to something, and it seems as if she may even be after Eric himself.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that Eric will wax lyrical about Shauna’s kindness. He cannot believe that she still remains loyal to Quinn and never speaks badly about her. As far as he’s concerned, his wife manipulated Shauna into doing her dirty work for her. He doesn’t believe that someone as selfless and nice as Shauna would ever do something for her own gain.

Of course, Shauna wants Eric to buy in on her being a good girl. She already knows that he’s willing to think the worst of Quinn. All she needs to do is to keep on being her sugary-sweet self, and sooner or later, her bestie will blow her top. This will affirm Eric’s suspicions about his wife. Does Quinn see what Shauna’s planning or will also mess up her chance to get back with her husband?