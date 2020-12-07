Katelyn Runck Sizzles In A Skimpy Mesh Set Layered Over A Daring White Two-Piece

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling trio of slides in which she flaunted her flawless figure. The photos were captured in Adaaran Club Rannalhi in the Maldives, as the geotag indicated, and Katelyn was in the middle of what appeared to be a tropical paradise.

The photos were taken by her frequent photographer, LHGFX Photography, who she tagged in both the picture as well as in the caption of the post. Katelyn showed off her ample assets in a skimpy white bikini top that featured tiny triangular cups. The garment placed a serious amount of cleavage on display, and featured thin straps extending around her neck and back to secure the look.

Over top of the daring look, she layered a cropped shirt with a scoop neckline and sleeveless style. The piece was crafted entirely from a sheer orange mesh fabric that left her assets on full display.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that likewise consisted of little more than a tiny triangular patch of fabric and thin straps which extended high over her hips. She placed a skirt made from the same mesh fabric over it, but the outline of her swimsuit as well as her sculpted stems were still fully visible through the material. The skirt also had a high slit on one side, and Katelyn had her leg extended so her thigh was visible in the frame.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in tousled curls, and she rested one hand on her thigh as she kept her gaze focused on something in the distance.

The second image was a full-body shot that highlighted her chiseled abs. She raised both arms, gathering her silky tresses into a ponytail atop her head, and strode across the sand in a pair of white flat sandals.

She finished the update with a short video clip taken while she walked towards the camera, a radiant smile on her face. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 6,700 likes as well as 359 comments within 52 minutes of going live.

“Outfit is so cute!!” one fan wrote.

“Flawless beauty,” another chimed in, followed by two heart emoji.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous and beautiful,” a third fan remarked.

“Slaying as always,” another follower commented.

