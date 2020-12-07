Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Rocks A Sports Bra & Asks Fans How Their Sunday Was In Hot New Update

Aly Raisman wowed her audience with a sizzling new shot that added some serious heat to her Instagram feed. The Olympian shared the post on her feed on December 7, and it’s earned her a ton of attention from her 2.1 million fans.

The photo captured Aly posing directly on the center of the frame. It appeared to be snapped selfie-style as Aly extended both of her arms out in front of her. She posed in front of a cream-colored wall, and there was a small mirror that was resting against the wall at her back. She bent her chest forward and gazed directly into the lens with a slight smile. Aly also tilted her head to the side for the pose.

The Olympian showed off her gym-honed figure in a sexy outfit that likely sent temperatures soaring. She rocked a gray sports bra with thick straps that fit tightly over her muscular arms. The sexy cut of the garment allowed her to show off a tease of her tanned biceps. The garment had a scooping neckline that dipped low into her chest, offering a great view of her cleavage. Its thick band was tight on her ribcage, and the scanty look teased a peek at her trim midsection.

The image was cropped near Aly’s thighs, and only a portion of her lower-half was able to be seen. She appeared to be wearing a pair of white leggings with a gray pattern that matched her bra’s color. Aly added a dainty gold necklace to her collar and wore a pair of earrings to match.

Aly styled her long, brunette tresses with a deep side part and equal parts of hair spilled over her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the post, Aly asked fans how their Sunday was. It has not taken long for her audience to shower her most recent update with love. Within a matter of hours, it’s accrued more than 70,000 likes and 560-plus comments. Some social media users raved over Aly’s incredible figure while a few more commented on their weekend plans. A handful of others were left speechless, commenting with emoji instead of words.

“Pretty chill. And yours? You look amazing by the way,” one follower gushed, adding a set of flames next to their comment.

“Good! Went for a run, did some homework and sautéed some mushrooms and mixed it in with pasta!” another fan wrote.

“Stunning Aly my day has been great..” a third chimed in.

“Just got better by seeing your pretty face!” a fourth raved with the addition of a few hearts.