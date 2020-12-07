Khloe Kardashian Tweets Clan Will Abort Annual Christmas Eve Bash Due To COVID-19

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian has tweeted that her clan will abort their annual, luxe Christmas Eve bash due to COVID-19 concerns. She posted the statement on December 6 as seen here. Khloe said in a tweet that the COVID cases were getting out of control in the family’s home state of California, so it was decided their yearly Christmas Eve party would not occur. She explained that it will be the first time they will not have this type of celebration since 1978. Khloe claimed that health and safety were priority and taking this pandemic seriously was a must.

In response, several of her fans posted comments regarding her aforementioned statement.

“Ya I’m here in CA and almost everyone is sick with COVID or a regular cold it’s bad,” said one follower here.

“Yes Khloé!!! We all must stick together to beat this pandemic. Australia has been doing okay so we are allowed our FRIENDS and family over for Christmas!!!! So thankful” wrote a second fan here.

“Do one if things get better by summer lol just postpone it,” claimed a third Twitter user seen here.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

This statement came after Khloe initially said in a tweet posted here in early November that the group might have to scale down their large-sized bash. The Good American founder remarked that she believed at that time the party would have to be “way smaller obviously” and shared she was okay with that. Khloe emphasized that her family would definitely be celebrating the holiday and believed their gathering would be “small and safe.” She also shared at that time, the Kardashians might employ rapid testing procedures to keep their guests safe.

In 2019, the Kardashian annual bash was hosted by Khloe’s sister Kourtney reported Us Weekly. The glam event was attended by the Kardashian women including Kendall, Kim, and Kylie. Also in attendance was Kris Jenner, her companion Corey Gamble, Kanye West, and other big names, who enjoyed an elegant evening with a performance by Sia, who sang her hit song, “Chandelier.”

For years prior, it was the matriarch of the clan who hosted the annual fete. Kim asked her mother in 2018 if the kids could take over hosting in a clip here. Kim told her mother that it appeared the affair appeared to be more for Kris and her friends than everyone else. Kris became emotional when she realized she would no longer be a part of the planning of the event that had once been an intimate event and had since become a hot ticket for the rich and famous.