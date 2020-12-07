Holly Sonders Shows Off Scantily Clad Body In Sheer Lace Lingerie Set

Holly Sonders let it all hang out for a brand new Instagram video on Monday, December 7. The former Fox Sports host looked gorgeous as she sported a revealing look for the clip.

In the video, Holly looked like a million bucks as she was scantily clad in a sheer lace lingerie set. The dark purple bra wrapped around her chest tightly, and boasted a low-cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching panties rested high over her slender hips and fit snug over her petite waist. The undies also accentuated her long, lean legs. Holly’s flat tummy and rock-hard abs stole the show in the out ensemble, which she accessorized with a pair of studded earrings and a jeweled bellybutton ring. She also opted for a pair of sparkling heels and a white coat with fur trim.

The model revealed in the caption of the post that the video represented what it looked like when she walked into her man’s house on a normal day. She also asked her followers what they would do if she came into their home wearing the racy outfit.

Holly can be seen entering through a white door in the clip. She stepped through the threshold while swaying her hips and placing one foot over the other before stopping to rest her hand on a nearby wall and yelling out “honey.”

Holly carried an orange Louis Vuitton shopping bag in her hand. She also geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

Her long, dark hair was pulled away from her face. The locks were styled into full waves that were tied into a ponytail and fell down her back and over her shoulder.

Holly’s 488,000-plus followers made short work of showing their love for the post. The clip was watched more than 12,000 times within the first 23 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 130 messages during that time.

“Uff I wish I had a wife like you!!!!” one follower wrote.

“Holly u look great the camera loves u,” declared another.

“Stellar figure,” a third user gushed.

“You are breathtaking,” a fourth person commented.

The model often appears to be confident when she shows off her sexy styles in her online snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently sent temperatures soaring on social media when she opted for a purple lace lingerie set and some white thigh-high fishnet stockings. That post has raked in more than 17,000 likes and over 480 comments to date.