Larsa Pippen Rocks A Swimsuit And Insanely Small Daisy Dukes In Hot New Upload

Larsa Pippen showed off her fit figure in the most recent photo that was shared on her popular Instagram page. The December 7 update saw the mother of four in a sexy outfit, and it’s quickly earned the attention of her 2 million followers.

The photo captured Pippen posed on the top of an outdoor bar. She was perched up on the edge of the island, resting both hands on the counter behind her. Pippen extended her feet onto a wooden barstool as she gazed into the camera with a seductive stare. The fun outdoor space included a trellis and a bar with a wood backsplash. In her caption, Pippen used a cloud emoji ahead of the number 9, sharing with fans that she was on cloud 9.

Pippen was dressed for warm weather and rocked a skimpy black swimsuit that allowed her to flaunt her bombshell curves. The one-piece had thin straps that secured over her toned shoulders and arms, and its scooping neckline offered a tease of cleavage. The piece had wide armholes that exposed a tease of sideboob — something that her audience hardly seemed to mind.

Pippen teamed the look with a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that were just as hot. The garment had a light wash that popped against her allover glow. It had a thick waistband that Pippen wore high on her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and waist. The legholes were high on her thighs, leaving her killer stems in full view. The garment’s short length also allowed one of her pockets to hit high on her shapely thighs. She went barefoot for the occasion and wore a bright white polish on her nails.

She added a few additional accessories, including a diamond anklet and a pair of earrings to match. She tied her long, brunette locks in a top knot to complete the look.

It has not taken long for social media users to take notice of the sizzling hot snapshot. Within a matter of minutes, the post has accrued over 7,400 likes and 200-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Pippen’s fit figure, while a few more used emoji instead.

“U so beautiful bae I love u,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of her comment.

“I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen,” another fan added.

“So dang gorgeous and beautiful bae wifey,” a third complimented.

“Gorgeous queen! So confident,” one more commented with a few red hearts.