Jenelle Evans Implies Someone’s Contacted Police Over Pit Bull Mom & Puppies: ‘I Did Not Steal This Dog’

The former 'Teen Mom 2' star says she took the stray dog in when no one claimed her.

Jenelle Evans has hinted that someone called the police on her after she posted a video of a pregnant pitbull she took in.

In a new post shared on Facebook, the former Teen Mom 2 star implied that she and her husband David Eason were targeted by a hater after they began caring for the stray pup and her babies.

“Now it turns into ‘call the cops on Jenelle for a stray pitbull having puppies,'” Evans wrote on her Facebook page, seen here.

“I did not breed this dog. I did not steal this dog. I gave this dog a home and have been feeding her. Whoever left this dog chained outside being pregnant in 35-degree weather is beyond me but luckily she found us and we gave her a warm spot to sleep since then.”

Evans also warned her critics not to leave their animals out in the “freezing weather.”

The new message came as the reality star shared an updated video of the new mama nursing her nine puppies shortly after giving birth.

Evans also shared her original post when she found the pregnant pitbull in late November and attempted to put a search out for anyone missing the dog in the “Delco area.” The ex MTV star noted that she did try to find the pup’s owner but no one came forward to claim the expectant momma.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

In comments to her Facebook post, many of Evans’ followers praised her for talking in the stray pup. Some noted that it was an expensive undertaking and that it was kind of her to take the dog in when no one claimed her.

But others were not as supportive, as they reflected on Evans’ past doggie drama.

“Look. At. Your. History,” one commenter wrote.

“I think it’s a little concerning considering what happened to Nugget,” another added.

Some followers noted that puppies tend to bite and wondered what would happen if one of them happens to bite one of Evans’ three kids.

Longtime followers of the reality TV clan know that the husband of former Teen Mom 2 alum killed the family’s French bulldog, Nugget, after he nipped at one of the kids. At the time, Eason told People, he no choice but to kill Nugget, whom he described as “aggressive,” for fear the dog would bite his then two-year-old, Ensley.

Eason explained that putting Nugget up for adoption was not something he ever considered because he felt it would put another family at risk. He also explained that he didn’t call authorities to handle a job that he could handle it on his own. Eason said had he called the authorities, Nugget would have been ordered to be euthanized, and that he wasn’t going to pay anyone to put down his dog when he could just do it himself.