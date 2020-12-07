Five Huge ‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Phyllis Gets The Last Laugh

Five huge The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 7 through 11 tease that Billy has a few people in his corner as he faces charges in Chance’s shooting. Jack decides to call Theo’s bluff as long as the Abbotts agree. Victoria thinks she can finish Phyllis, but the redhead gets the last laugh. Finally, Sally lets something big about herself slip.

Victoria Tries To Drop A Bombshell On Lily

It looks as if Billy’s (Jason Thompson) ex-wife and current love interest are at odds, and Lily (Christel Khalil) questions Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) motivations, according to SheKnows Soaps. Several times recently, Victoria has made snide comments about Billy (Jason Thompson) to Lily, and they’re clearly meant to scare the younger woman away. Victoria tries to shock Lily by insinuating that Billy and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) had an affair, but Lily knows the truth. Billy and Amanda never stepped over the line, and they decided to pull back from each other. Victoria tries to maintain that they lied, but Lily doesn’t really believe her.

Jack Calls Theo’s Bluff

Jack (Peter Bergman) tries to prove that Billy is not the only gambling man in the family. He decides to rally the Abbotts to call Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) bluff. Jack’s nephew sued the family for Dina’s (Marla Adams) entire estate after she left him a pen in her will. Jack believes he’s found a way to see what Theo really wants, and he works to convince Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Traci (Beth Maitland), and Kyle (Michael Mealor) to get on board with the plan. Of course, Theo may end up surprising the family, but it doesn’t seem likely.

Victoria Puts The Hurt On Phyllis

Obviously, a business partnership between Victoria and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) was never a good idea. However, Phyllis has tried her best to make it work, while Victoria has tried to cut off her brother Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) girlfriend at every turn. Expect to see Victoria takes a page out of her dad’s book when she plays dirty against Phyllis. She’s ready to blow the whole thing up, but Phyllis won’t go away without a fight, and she ends up getting the last laugh.

Sally Shows Lauren A Whole New Side Of Herself

Gilles Toucas / CBS

There’s more than meets the eye where Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is concerned. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) learns the new details about her employee when Sally lets more of her true self show. It’s no secret that Sally hopes for more through her job at Fenmores, but it’s unclear if Lauren is willing to take a bigger chance on her old friend’s great-niece.

Lily Pulls Out All The Stops For Billy

Lily makes it clear that she believes in Billy’s innocence, and she is willing to do whatever it takes to help him avoid jail time. She even accuses Victor (Eric Braeden) of orchestrating a setup, and Lily’s involvement in the whole thing leaves her in grave danger.