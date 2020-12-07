Keke Palmer Wows In Sheer Netted Skirt With Thigh-High Slit

Keke Palmer took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The Hustlers actress is no stranger to slaying with her fashion and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed by her followers.

The “Twerk N Flirt” songstress stunned in a sleeveless red halter neck top that showcased her shoulders and a hint of her decolletage. The item of clothing was paired with a black belt that was wrapped around her waist and a semi-sheer netted red skirt that exposed her black underwear underneath. Palmer’s attire featured a thigh-high slit, which helped show more of her upper thigh area. She completed the look with strappy black heels that gave her some extra height. Palmer accessorized herself with hoop earrings, rings and bracelets. She styled her long dark hair in braids and kept her nails short for the occasion. Palmer is a fan of body art and showed off the ink on her left arm and wrist.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer was captured next to a door and in front of a plain wall. She posed side-on and gazed directly over her shoulder at the camera lens with a fierce look. Palmer placed one hand on her hip and the other to the side of her head that was tilted back.

In the next slide, she sported a similar stance while sporting a softer expression.

In the fourth and final frame, Palmer was snapped from the thighs-up, facing the camera. She appeared to be pulling her locks behind her ear while looking in front with a mouth-open stare.

In the tags, Palmer credited her fashion stylist Mikiel Benyamin, hairstylist JStayReady, and makeup artist Cherish Brooke Hill for helping her achieve this glam ensemble.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 107,000 likes and over 520 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.1 million followers.

“Wow you’re so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“It’s the body for me,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow, you are absolutely breathtaking,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow girl you look amazing in red,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of clothing is nothing new for Palmer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she upped her fashion game in a tiny plaid dress that showed off her upper thigh tattoo. Palmer rocked black leather knee-high boots and a gray turtleneck top with the ensemble.