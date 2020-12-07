‘Today Show’ Contributor Bobbie Thomas Shares Heartbreaking IG Post Following Death Of Husband Michael Marion

Today Show contributor Bobbie Thomas shared a heartbreaking Instagram post following the death of her husband Michael Marion, who recently passed away at the age of 42. Bobbie shared a sequence of images to her social media page where she was seen alongside her husband as he lay in a hospital bed.

In a slideshow of three photos seen here, Bobbie posted two selfies of herself and her husband. In one they both looked at the camera. In a second, Michaels’ eyes were closed as his wife kissed the side of his face. A third showed him holding her hand and wearing his wedding ring.

In the caption of the images, Bobbie shared her heartbreak. She said that “Nothing is normal. Maybe nothing will ever be normal again. For me, it won’t. My husband is gone.”

She then implored her followers to remember that will all the fear, anger, and division going on in the world right now, it is so easy to get upset about the lack of normalcy. Bobbie asked everyone that read her post to hold on to what they have right now instead of focusing on what they do not.

Bobbie claimed that the one thing that is universal to everyone is kindness and to remember that in the end, the only thing that matters is love. She claimed that there will never be enough time and “some of our forevers are much too short.” Despite her heartbreak, Bobbie chose to embrace gratitude as per her statement as she will hold the couple’s son Miles and their family memories close to her broken heart.

She released a statement to Today where she spoke about the circumstances that led to her husband’s death as seen here. In it, she explained that Michael had a stroke 18 months earlier and that his most recent hospitalization was due to problems involving several organ systems, and unrelated to Covid 19.

Nathan Congleton / NBC

Bobbie’s Today Show family, including Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Hagar, and Hoda Kotb all sent their condolences as did Maria Shriver, The View‘s Sara Haines, and GMA contributor Amy Robach.

Her fans continued to hold Bobbie’s family in their hearts.

“Praying for you and Miles. Love you, Bobbie. Truly admire your strength and your willingness to help others see clearly even while coping through so much pain,” wrote one follower.

“Bobbie we are heartbroken for you and Miles. Michael was a special soul and he gave you a beautiful boy and beautiful life. You are in our prayers,” claimed a second fan.

“My heart breaks for you. I’ve watched you for years on Today & Kathie Lee & Hoda. I can’t imagine the pain. Deepest condolences prayers and sympathy sent to you. Thank you for sharing with us. God Bless,” penned a third Instagram user.