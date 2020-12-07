Corrie Yee Rocks High Heels & A Tight Metallic Dress On A Jet Ski In Miami

Corrie Yee took to Instagram this past weekend to show off her skills while enjoying a watersport. The model posted the smoking hot new image on her Instagram feed on December 6, and her fans have been loving the latest addition.

The photo captured Corrie standing with her body turned in profile. She directed her attention directly in front of her as she balanced her weight over the seat of a bright green jet ski. Corrie popped her booty back to accentuate her curves as she held on to the handles. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Miami Beach, Florida, where there was a covering of clouds overhead. A few other boats made up the rest of the picture-perfect backdrop, but Corrie ensured that all eyes were glued to her incredible figure while clad in a sexy ensemble.

The model opted for a tight dress that did her figure nothing but favors. The trendy garment was constructed of a metallic fabric that looked suitable for the Miami lifestyle. Its fabric clung tightly to every single inch of Corrie’s figure, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. It had a set of thin straps that secured tightly over her shoulders while its scooping neckline showed off her voluptuous assets.

The bottom of the piece was just as hot, and its hemline hit well above Corrie’s knees — allowing her to flaunt her toned and tanned legs. The model wore a quilted purse with a chain strap that took her look to a new level. She matched the color of her heels to her handbag, and in the caption, she joked that this is the only way she ever goes for a ride on a jet ski when she’s in Miami.

Corrie wore her long, dark locks with a center part, and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back, grazing the top of her derriere. She also sported a dainty silver bracelet and shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of glasses.

It has not taken long for her audience to take notice of the sexy display. Within one day of the update being shared on her feed, it’s amassed over 8,600 likes and 150-plus comments.

“Gorgeous babe, my dream girl,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flames and hearts to the end of their comment.

“You’re ready to have dinner at the dock. Absolutely stunning,” a second follower chimed in.

“Ur so beautiful Corrie!!!! I love those curves,” another chimed in with the addition of a few heart-eyes.

“Getting to see your new lit and amazing posts each and everyday alway makes me so freakin’ happy,” one more wrote.