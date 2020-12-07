‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Preview Video: Lily Lays It All On The Line

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly promo video for December 7 through 11 teases that Lily goes all-in with her support of Billy after his arrest for shooting Chance. She even tangles with Victor, which is never a great idea.

Billy (Jason Thompson) is booked into the Genoa City Police Department. They snap his mug shot and book him. Amanda (Mishael Morgan) dramatically informs her client that he’s been charged with shooting a cop – Chance (Donny Boaz). Sure, the shooter aimed for Adam (Mark Grossman), but Chance stepped in front of the bullet for his one-time friend. Billy forcefully and unequivocally insists that he did not pull the trigger. He maintains his innocence, even though an eye-witness puts him at the scene of the crime, and his very public dislike of Adam gives him plenty of motive.

It’s no secret that Victor (Eric Braeden) does not like Billy. He never wanted Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to marry or have children with Billy, and now Victor sees a way to get rid of him for good. Victor lets Lily (Christel Khalil) know that Billy will end up paying one way or the other. Those don’t sound like the words of a man who didn’t do something to set up Billy, and Lily lets him know. She firmly accuses Victor of framing her boyfriend, which he’s unlikely to appreciate.

Lily lets Billy know in no uncertain terms that she believes with all her heart that he’s innocent, which must come as a relief given that so many in Genoa City question whether or not he’d do something like this. Although Jill (Jess Walton) hopes that Lily will convince him to hop on the corporate jet and flea the charges, Lily wants to work with him to figure out a plan for how to prove his innocence.

The circumstantial evidence is not looking great. His gun fired the shot, an eye witness puts him at the scene of the crime, and he has a motive. Sure, Victoria experienced a break-in, but they did not end up filing a police report about it, which puts that part of his story in question, even though Victoria collaborates it. She has reason to want to keep the father of her children out of prison.

Lily’s involvement in the whole situation may leave her in grave danger. Somebody is trying to hide the truth, and Lily is getting way too close for comfort. Her support of Billy may spell her doom.