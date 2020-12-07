‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Suffers A Setback, Seizures & Hemorrhaging Continue

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 7 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will suffer a setback. Dr. John Finnegan (Matthew Atkinson) will have to deliver the grim news to his family and friends, per The TV Watercooler.

Thomas Has Severe Seizures

Those who follow the soap opera know that Thomas has taken a lot of blows to his head recently. He knocked his head at Forrester Creations and again fell down after Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) left his apartment.

So, when he collapsed at his apartment, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) quickly called Finn to let him know what had happened. She also told him that Thomas had been hallucinating. The patient was rushed to the hospital where they ran tests on him.

Thomas’s family also arrived to support him. Finn has already told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that Thomas may have brain trauma. But, things will quickly go from bad to worse.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that Thomas’s situation will deteriorate quickly. As seen in the video below, he will tell them that the designer’s seizures are getting worse. It appears as if they cannot control the seizures and that they will need to take action immediately.

Thomas Is Hemorrhaging On The Bold and the Beautiful

The designer is also hemorrhaging and losing a lot of blood. They need to stop the bleeding on his brain before it causes severe and permanent damage.

Steffy and Ridge will try to console each other as they wait for news about Thomas. They are relying on Finn to give them accurate updates about him.

Hope is also there because Thomas is Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) dad and she’s worried about him. Liam joins his wife as she frets about her son’s father.

Douglas is on everyone’s minds as they keep vigil at the emergency room The little boy has already lost his mother. Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) died from a clot on her brain. Will Douglas’s dad suffer from a similar fate?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will ask her boyfriend to tell them the truth. She wants to know if her brother can die from his injuries. Ridge will chime in because he also wants to know if they need to be prepared for the worst

Unfortunately, Finn won’t have good news for them. He cannot assure them that their son and brother will make it through the operation. The designer is facing death and only extraordinary measures will save him.