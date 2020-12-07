Alexa Dellanos Bares Her Booty In A Cheeky Swimsuit While Boating In Miami

This was Alexa's second bikini look in as many days.

Alexa Dellanos enjoyed a relaxing boat ride this weekend and was certainly dressed to impress for the outing. The model took to her Instagram account on Sunday, December 6 to share a few snaps from her time on the water that have earned nothing but love since going live.

The blond bombshell included three photos in the latest addition to her feed, which a geotag indicated were taken in Miami Beach, Florida. She was seen sitting on a leather bench seat on a luxurious boat with a gorgeous view of The Magic City in the background behind her.

In the first image, Alexa propped herself up on one knee, angling her rump to the camera as she stared at its lens with her piercing brown eyes. She was clad in a sexy bikini from Chrome Hearts that boasted a unique black-and-white print that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though its revealing design was likely enough to do the job. It included a set of cheeky bottoms that showcased the beauty’s pert derriere nearly in its entirety, as well as a glmipsea t her scupted thighs and toned calves. The piece boasted a thick, high-rise waistband that fit snugly around her midsection, accentuating her hourglass silhouette and bodacious curves.

She offered a better look at the top half in the second snap, which saw her sitting in the same spot but with her upper body facing the camera. The position revealed that she was rocking an underwire-style bikini top with push-up cups and a deep neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage.

In the final snap, Alexa sat on the ledge of the vessel with her sneaker-clad feet crossed in front of her. She placed her hands in between her thighs, offering a good look at the gold bangles and statement watch that she added to her barely there look to give it a hint of bling. She also stuck her tongue out at the camera in a playful manner.

The triple-pic update proved to be a huge hit, racking up more than 85,000 likes within 16 hours of oging live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to show Alexa some love.

“Gorgeous pictures,” one person wrote.

“Soooo fire,” quipped another fan.

“Beautiful body,” a third follower remarked.

“Hot and spicy,” added a fourth admirer.

Alexa has shared a number of stunning swimwear looks lately. On Saturday, the model steamed up her page with another set of racy snaps in which she showed some serious skin in a baby pink bikini. That look proved extremely popular as well, racking up nearly 92,000 likes and 703 comments to date.