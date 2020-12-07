Tinashe Dazzles In Low-Cut Sequined Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Tinashe took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The singer recently released her first Christmas EP, Comfort & Joy, and is dazzling followers with a new professional photoshoot.

The “Die A Little Bit” hitmaker stunned in a navy dress that was covered in shimmery sequins and had long loose-fitted sleeves. The item of clothing was very low-cut at the front and displayed her decolletage. The garment featured a thigh-high slit on the left side, which helped expose her legs. Tinashe accessorized herself with rings and eye-catching dangling earrings. She rocked short nails that were painted with a coat of white polish and styled her long, wavy brunette hair down for the occasion.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, the songstress was captured flashing a radiant smile close up. Tinashe appeared fixated on something to her left and was clearly glowing.

In the next slide, the Two and a Half Men actress was photographed side-on with both her hands placed to the side of her face. Tinashe gazed up with a mouth-open expression while showcasing her profile.

In the fourth and final frame, she was snapped from the thighs-up, directly facing the camera. Tinashe rested both her hands in front of her and looked in front with an angelic expression.

In the tags, she credited her fashion stylist Wilford Lenov, makeup artist Mylah Morales, hairstylist Matilde Campos, and photographer Irvin Rivera.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 114,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3 million followers.

For her caption, Tinashe asked fans what they dream about.

“@tinashenow I currently dream of a collaboration of you and @normani the FLAVOR,” one user wrote.

“You and also the entire Nightride album cause phew what a masterpiece,” another person shared.

“Becoming you! TF, you’re serving all the needed glam and joy this 2020,” remarked a third fan.

“My inspiration and idol!!! I love you Tinashe,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Tinashe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a strapless silky brown/green dress that fell down to her ankles. The attire featured a thigh-high slit and was teamed with matching long gloves of the same material. Tinashe sported her long, straight brunette hair down with a middle part and accessorized with chunky rings, earrings, and a jeweled necklace.