Tahlia Hall Slays In Teeny Black Bikini & See-Through Shirt While Standing Near A Helicopter

Tahlia Hall struck a sexy pose for the camera in her latest Instagram snap on Monday morning. The Aussie stunner looked gorgeous as she rocked a revealing outfit while spending a day outdoors.

In the racy pic, Tahlia went for a scanty look as she flaunted her toned bod in a teeny black bikini. The skimpy bottoms were pulled high over her curvy hips and wrapped snug around her petite waist while accentuating her muscular thighs.

The matching top boasted a plunging neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage. She added a see-through shirt with long sleeves that clung to her lean arms. The sheer, white garment tied in the front to contour to her busty chest. It also put a spotlight on her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. She accessorized the style with a pair of large black sunglasses over her eyes.

Tahlia stood in front of a large helicopter for the shot. She pushed her hip to the side and arched her back while raising both of her arms above her head. She posed with her thighs apart and her head turned to the side as she wore a flirty expression on her face.

In the background, some crystal clear water could be seen. A bright blue sky complete with fluffy clouds was also visible above Tahlia. Her location was geotagged as Hamilton Beach.

The model wore her long, blond hair pulled away from her face in the shot. The locks were styled in straight strands that she tied into a classic ponytail behind her head.

Tahlia’s 525,000-plus followers shared their approval for the post by clicking the like button more than 9,100 times within the first eight hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 100 remarks on the pic during that time.

“You’re beautiful,” one follower stated.

“LOL sorry I’m so “Fan Boying” right now. Forgive Me,” another quipped.

“Spectacularly Precious! Attractive and Delicious! Have a nice, fun, successful and great day Monday!” a third user wrote.

“Such a hottie, a fourth person gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing some skin in her snaps. She’s become known for rocking racy bathing suits, teeny tops, tight workout gear and more in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a cupped green bathing suit. To date, that post has reeled in more than 24,000 likes and over 460 comments.