Nicole Thorne Flaunts Curves In Olive Green Bodysuit With Low-Cut Neckline & Cheeky Bottom

Australian model Nicole Thorne kicked off the week with a sizzling set of snapshots that featured her rocking an olive green bodysuit that put her sexy curves on display.

The garment had a low-cut scoop neckline that showcased a good deal of Nicole’s cleavage. Threadlike straps held the top of the number over her shoulders. The snug-fitting bodysuit also had a cheeky bottom, giving her the opportunity to show off her booty.

Nicole’s hair was styled in loose waves that fell over her shoulders.

The post included three pictures that captured Nicole posing next to a mirror. The images were cropped at the tops of her thighs and taken at a close angle.

In the fist photo, Nicole was in front of the mirror. The camera captured her from a side angle while also showing the reflection of her derrière. With her back arched and her hands down in front of her body, she showcased not only her rear end, but her voluptuous chest.

The second image was similar to the first. Nicole was captured from a side view, giving her online audience a better look at her butt in the reflection. She looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face and a slight arch in her back. The stance showed off her flat abs as well as her hourglass shape.

Nicole faced the lens in the last frame. With a pouty expression, she placed one hand at her waist while she held strands of her hair with her other hand. She cocked one hip, flaunting her curves. The pose gave her admires a nice look at her ample chest, which filled out the top of the bodysuit.

In the caption, Nicole tagged Fashion Nova as the makers of the garment.

Her followers seemed pleased with the snap, and dozens of them chimed in with positive replies.

“Looking beautiful and gorgeous as always,” one fan commented.

“You look amazing beautiful,” wrote a second Instagram user, adding three green heart emoji.

“You look so cute baby,” a third admirer chimed in.

“[R]eally the most beautiful,” a fourth follower commented with a kiss emoji.

Earlier this month, Nicole turned up the heat when she shared a photo that saw her wearing a swimsuit pulled down to her waist while posing on the beach. The brunette beauty posed on her belly while resting on her elbows and arched her back. She held her hands near her forehead while flaunting side boob and her rear end.