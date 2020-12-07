Bob Dylan Sells Entire Songwriting Catalog To Universal Music For An Estimated $300M Payout

Bob Dylan, 79, has sold his entire songwriting catalog to Universal Music for an estimated $300 million payout reported The New York Times. This encompasses from the period of 1962 through until today, beginning with “Blowin in the Wind” to his latest singles “Blood on the Tracks” and “Murder Most Foul.”

UMPG Chairman & CEO Jody Gerson said in a press release here that the representation of such a wealth of music is both a privilege and a responsibility for the company.

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group said in the statement that he felt “enormous pride” to welcome Bob to the Universal family. He claimed that Bob’s art as a songwriter was timeless and that the art of crafting songs was the fundamental key to all great music. He called the legendary musician one of the “very greatest practitioners of that art” and said that he had no doubt that decades, even centuries from now, the words and music of Bob Dylan would continue to be sung, played, and cherished everywhere.

The deal was reportedly done directly with the songwriter who, according to The New York Times, has controlled the majority of his own songwriting copyrights over the years.

The press release also cited some of Bob’s greatest and best-loved works including “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” “Like A Rolling Stone,” “Lay Lady Lay,” “Forever Young,” “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “Tangled Up In Blue,” “Gotta Serve Somebody,” “Make You Feel My Love,” and the Academy Award-winning “Things Have Changed.”

His songs have been recorded well over 6,000 times said the release. These artists include The Animals, The Association, Bad Religion, Joan Baez, The Band, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, The Byrds, Johnny Cash, Glenn Campbell, Eric Clapton, and Cher to name a few.

In his career, which has spanned over 60 years, he has been given several high-profile awards for his influence in the music industry. Bob was awarded the Presidential Medal of Honor by President Barack Obama in 2014. Two years later, he was given a Nobel Prize in literature and became the first American songwriter to achieve such a distinction.

