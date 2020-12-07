Nazanin Mandi Shows Off Her Radiant Smile While Wearing Nothing But A Silky Robe

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The model is known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks and made quite the impression on her followers with her most recent post.

Mandi stunned in a pink robe made out of silky material. The attire fell past her knees and featured a multicolored floral pattern. Mandi wrapped the garment around her waist and showcased her decolletage and legs. She accessorized herself with what is seemingly her wedding ring and rocked short acrylic nails that were decorated with polish. Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, went barefoot for the occasion and showed off her pedicured toes. She styled her signature shoulder-length curly hair down and looked very glam.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Mandi was captured sitting down on a velvet sofa close-up. She and flashed a radiant smile while she gazed to the right and showcased her pearly whites.

In the next slide, the former R U the Girl contestant was snapped from head-to-toe on the couch. Mandi crossed her legs over and stretched her hand out beside her. She stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce stare and tilted her head to the right slightly.

In the third and final frame, she left the robe to hang off both her shoulders while posing on the carpet on her knees.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Aja Hitomi.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 46,000 likes and over 580 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“The glow is unreal right now,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You are amazing and I look up to your magic,” another person shared.

“God is a Woman and her name is Nazanin Mandi,” remarked a third fan.

“This color on you is everything,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mandi. As reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in an oversized white fur coat from Missguided that fell above her upper thigh. The influencer opted for no footwear and accessorized herself with small dangling earrings. Mandi was seemingly going for a rhinestone eye makeup look and kept her nails short. She posed alongside her cat and left her coat to hang off her left shoulder for a couple of the snaps within the three-photo upload.