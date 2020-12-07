Katy Perry Flashes Her Spanx 4 Months After Giving Birth To Daughter Daisy

The singer gave her fans a surprise on social media.

Katy Perry flashed her fans four months after giving birth to her first baby, Daisy Dove.

The “Roar” singer posted a video to TikTok and Instagram that showed her catwalking through a dressing room filled with clothes and shoes while looking slim and trim in a bright blue trench coat.

Empowering words such as “power,” “attitude,” and “confidence” flashed onscreen as the classic song “Whatever Lola Wants” played in the background. The blonde 36-year-old Grammy winner then surprised her 108 million followers by lifting up the front of her coat to reveal the Spanx she was wearing underneath her shiny coat. The camera panned to the tag for the figure-flattering shapewear to confirm the brand of Perry’s undergarments.

The hilarious video, which can be seen below, received close to one million likes within hours of posting.

In the comments section, fans and celebrity friends reacted to Katy’s animated fashion moment.

Some commenters told Katy she’s a “cool” mom for using Tiktok, while others praised their “queen” for being so real when it comes to her post-baby body.

“Spank you very much,” one follower wrote.

‘DAISY DOVE’s mom,” another added.

“GIVE US SERVES AND COMEDY,” a third fan chimed in.

“Idk what I was expecting but that was not it,” another follower admitted.

Other followers noted that it is unexpected posts like this that make them love Katy so much.

It’s not the first time Katy has gotten real about her postpartum body.

Fans may recall that in August, five days after welcoming her first baby with boyfriend Orlando Bloom, Katy posted a spoof of her “glam” look for the MTV Video Music Awards, which she hosted in 2017. But in lieu of a glamorous gown this time around, the star posted to her Instagram story as she wore a flesh-colored nursing bra and grey high-waisted panties for a virtual vieweing.

In the caption, Katy tagged the maker of her postpartum underwear then poked fun at her fake glam session for the annual awards ceremony with the caption, “Hair and make-up by exhaustion.”

It should be noted Katy did put her Spanx to good use for a bona fide glam photo. The “Smile” singer followed up her new shapewear spoof by posing in a strapless gold gown, in an Instagram post here. In a series of three photos, the American Idol judge showed off a gorgeous gown and super long blonde locks four months after delivering her daughter.

‘MOTHER,” she captioned the pics.