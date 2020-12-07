Keke Palmer Showcases Upper Thigh Tattoo In Tiny Plaid Dress & Leather Knee-High Boots

Keke Palmer took to Instagram to update fans with a series of smoking hot new snapshots of herself. The talented entertainer made quite the impression on her followers over the weekend and it comes as no surprise.

The “Twerk N Flirt” songstress stunned in a long-sleeved gray top that featured a turtle neck. Over the top, she wore a tiny plaid dress that had thin straps and fell above her upper thigh area. She teamed the ensemble with black knee-high leather boots and displayed her legs. Palmer accessorized herself with silver hoop earrings and earrings while keeping her nails short with a coat of polish. She sported her dark hair in braids and styled her locks in a ponytail.

Palmer is a fan of body art and showed off her large tattoo inked on her upper left thigh.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the Hustlers actress was captured in front of a plain white wall from the legs-up. She rested both her arms beside her and pushed one leg slightly forward while gazing directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Palmer raised her left leg and parted her lips.

In the third and final frame, she posed side-on with her other leg lifted. Palmer appeared to be tugging at her turtle neck with both hands while tilting her head back.

In the tags, she credited Raven Fine Jewelers and VRAI for her jewelry, and DSQUARED2 and BY FAR for her attire.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 387,000 likes and over 2,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.1 million followers.

“Oh my goodness. Lord don’t take me now!” one user wrote.

“I could neva. You’re a very gracious queen,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“I think I just found my new screen saver,” remarked a third fan.

“You look good sis,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Palmer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she boasted her natural beauty in a dark gray crop top with velvet joggers of the same color. Palmer wrapped a long-sleeved jumper around her waist that had the Kappa logo down the sleeves in white and rocked white lace-up sneakers. She accessorized with necklaces and hoop earrings and opted for a brown Louis Vuitton bag across her body. Palmer took a trip overseas and posed in front of the canals in Amsterdam.