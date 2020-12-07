‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Video Spoilers: Steffy Asks Finn ‘Is It A Possibility My Brother Could Die?’

The spoilers video for The Bold and the Beautiful shows that a critical week lies ahead for Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). The designer’s life will hang in the balance as doctors fight to keep him alive. His loved ones gather as they wait for news about his condition.

Steffy & Ridge Band Together

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is trying to deal with his son being in the hospital, as seen in the image below. It wasn’t too long ago that he was also urging Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to get better while she was recovering after an accident.

An emotional Ridge looks at his son lying on the hospital bed.

“Look at my boy,” he says.

“He’s a fighter. He can get through this,” Steffy assures her dad. But, even she is worried about her brother because Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) has not given them a definitive answer.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge and Steffy arrive at the hospital where Finn tells them about Thomas’s condition. pic.twitter.com/Q9dwLwmQpI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 4, 2020

Thomas Has A Serious Setback

Finn is worried about Thomas. After he collapsed, he ran some tests on him to try and confirm his suspicions. However, there’s a sudden setback as far as Thomas’s recovery is concerned.

“Thomas’s seizures are getting worse. We need to rush him to emergency surgery to try and stop the hemorrhaging,”

The designer’s condition is deteriorating rapidly and Finn knows that they need to act quickly. He has been having seizures since he collapsed at his apartment, and now he is also losing a tremendous amount of blood.

As seen in the below promo, Finn panics because he knows that Thomas’s life is hanging by a thread. They need to stop the bleeding and try and control his seizures.

Hard Questions For Finn On The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is also at the hospital. He has also been listening to the updates, along with an anxious Hope.

“Is he going to be okay?” Liam wants to know.

Steffy sees the expression on Finn’s face and knows that he’s hiding something from the family.

“Is it a possibility my brother could die?” she asks her boyfriend. Steffy wants Finn to tell them the truth so that they can face the possibility of his death.

Ridge also wants to know what’s really going on with Thomas. He wants to know how serious his condition is.

“Be straight with us,” the dressmaker begs the physician

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers reveal that Thomas is in bad shape. He has suffered multiple blows to the head and has sustained damage to his brain. Finn lets Thomas’s friends and family know that his death is a real possibility. Ridge and Steffy comfort each other as they realize that Thomas’s life is in Finn’s hands.