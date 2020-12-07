Melissa Riso Looks Smoking Hot In A Plaid Skirt & Knee-High Boots In Malibu

Melissa Riso traded in her bikini for another hot ensemble that suited her frame just as well. The December 7 post has only been live on Melissa’s Instagram page for a short time, but it’s generating a lot of buzz with her 1.2 million fans.

The photo captured the social media star posing outside. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Malibu, California, where it looked to be a picture-perfect day. There were no clouds in the sky, and an abundance of sunlight spilled over Melissa’s figure. She stood in front of a metal railing that overlooked the ocean and averted her gaze directly in ahead. Melissa placed one foot on the ground and the opposite on a metal rung in front of her. She gazed off into the distance with her lips slightly parted and she had one hand on the top of the railing.

Melissa showed off her slim figure in a smoking look that did her nothing but favors. On her upper-half, she opted for a tight black top. The garment had a basic crew neckline and long sleeves that were tight on her slender arms. The piece proceeded to fit snugly around her midsection, highlighting her tiny waist. Melissa wore the skirt tucked into her bottoms, which were equally as hot.

On her lower-half, Melissa wore a high-waisted skirt with a red and green plaid pattern. Its fabric was pleated, and it gave off major schoolgirl vibes. The garment hemline hit high on her thigh, allowing Melissa to show off her muscular legs. She completed the look with a pair of black, knee-high boots with a sizeable heel.

Melissa styled her long, dark locks with a middle part and her hair spilled over her back. She shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of round glasses.

In the caption of the upload, the star shared a motivational quote with her audience. It has not taken long for it to be noticed and the post has garnered more than 8,000 likes and 140-plus comments. Some Instagrammers raved over Melissa’s sexy outfit while a few more commented on the caption.

“Amazing Outfit, looks great on you,” one follower gushed, adding a thumbs-up emoji to the end of their comment.

“Riso. That a beautiful. An sexy picture. Great outfit that compliments you very well,” another raved.

“You are a goddess!!!” a third fan exclaimed, adding a trio of hearts.

“Plaid and thigh high boots, you always look so amazing in anything you put on,” a fourth chimed in.