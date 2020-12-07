‘The Crown’ Star Olivia Colman Says Emma Corrin’s Portrayal Of Princess Diana Was ‘Spooky’

The Crown star Olivia Colman revealed in the caption of a new Netflix Instagram post that watching Emma Corrin portray Princess Diana was “spooky.” Emma played the former Lady Diana Spencer who, by becoming engaged to Prince Charles, gained the title of Princess of Wales, in the fourth season of the Netflix series. Olivia portrays Queen Elizabeth, the reigning monarch of England.

Olivia claimed it felt surreal watching Emma play the future queen during the period of time when she first entered the royal family throughout the early years of her marriage to Prince Charles.

In a series of eight slides, The Crown used contrasting images of the screen version of events versus snapshots of the real occasions. In some cases, the fashion displayed in the slideshow posted to Instagram below were difficult to discern.

The group of photographs was of was Emma as she wore a stunning cream-colored, strapless embroidered dress with a coordinating bolero jacket that was trimmed in silver beads. Following, a photo of Diana was used in the same outfit. This look was recreated for a scene in that followed Diana on a solo trip to New York City where she attended an event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music reported Insider.

The second sequence of images compared the looks of both Emma and Diana as the actress recreated the royal’s iconic pink and white polka-dot dress with a matching pillbox hat and veil that she dazzled in when she visited Perth, Australia, in 1983.

The third series of shots were of the women as the film paid homage to the gorgeous, formal red gown with spaghetti straps Diana donned for an event at the Royal Opera House on December 8, 1982.

The final photos showed Diana and Charles, who was portrayed by actor Josh O’Connor, during a romantic dance during their Australian tour where Diana wore a breathtaking turquoise dress that shimmered in the lights of the ballroom where the event was held.

Fans of The Crown were thrilled by the side-by-side images and appeared to agree with Olivia’s sentiments regarding Emma’s portrayal of the late princess and mother of Prince William and Harry.

“For me, it was her voice and how she spoke more than looks. I enjoyed her acting she was perfect for the role,” wrote one fan.

“Certain camera angles and some side shots of Emma you would honestly think it was Diana, her acting skills and voice really gave the impression of her, amazing job. No one else could ever do a better job,” penned a second viewer.