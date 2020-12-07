Jon Gosselin Returns To Instagram With Happy Holiday Photo As Ex-Wife Kate Remains Silent Amid House Sale

The dad of eight shared a photo of his Christmas tree as his ex-wife gets ready to move out of her million dollar property.

Jon Gosselin made a return to Instagram three months after his ex-wife Kate Gosselin alleged that he was abusive to their son, Collin.

Jon, who has been silent from Instagram since July, shared a new photo with his followers as he showed off a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in the living room of his Reading, Pennsylvania home. The towering evergreen was covered in red and gold ornaments and garland and glowed with white lights as it stood next to a brick fireplace. In the caption to the pic, the former reality star credited his longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, for the picture-perfect tree.

Jon’s post received more than 10,000 likes and dozens of comments from fans as they welcomed him back to the social media platform.

“Beautiful! So happy you are posting again. I’ve been praying for your family!” one fan wrote.

“Glad you posted again!!!” another added. ‘I’m always on your side no matter what. Keep being the dad you’ve always been.”

“Looks band very cozy,” a third commenter chimed in. “Wish you and your family happy holidays and nothing but peace and happiness now and in the future. You are a remarkable Dad.”

Others told Jon they were glad to see him in a healthy relationship 10 years after his rocky divorce from Kate.

“Gorgeous Christmas tree! So happy to see you happy after everything you have been through!” an admirer wrote.

Jon’s new photo comes as his ex-wife Kate prepares to sell the house that their eight kids grew up in — and months after Kate told People she doesn’t want any of her children around their father anymore. The dad of eight is currently raising 16-year-olds Collin and Hannah, while Kate has custody of the exes’ remaining minor children, Aaden, Alexis, Joel, and Leah

Last month, Jon told The Dr. Oz Show that his son Collin was in a “manic” state on the day that he accused him of punching and kicking him earlier this year. The former TLC star admitted that it wasn’t the first time that he had to do a “therapeutic restraint” on Collin to protect both of them, per Hollywood Life.

He also accused Kate of keeping the sale of her $1.2 million home a secret from the two kids that live with him.

Jon revealed that he found out the news via “text message,” according to In Touch Weekly and that Hannah was “super upset” about the sale of her childhood home and the fact that her mother allegedly never called to ask her if she wanted any of her things that are still at the house.

Jon added that there is “no contact’ between him and Kate or Kate and her estranged kids.

While Jon has returned to Instagram, Kate has not made a post since July, when she announced that her final kid got his braces off.