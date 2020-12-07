Stefflon Don Wows In Short White Figure-Hugging Dress & Strappy Leopard-Print Heels

Stefflon Don took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The British rapper loves to show off her attire via the social media platform and is constantly reinventing her look.

The “Can’t Let You Go” hitmaker stunned in a figure-hugging white dress with no sleeves. The item of clothing fell above her upper thigh and showcased her decolletage. She accessorized herself with a couple of silver chain necklaces, bracelets, and a watch. Steff teamed the look with strappy leopard-print heels that gave her some extra height and showed off her toes. She kept her nails short for the occasion and wrapped an orange bag around her shoulder that had chain straps and the Chanel logo in silver. Steff is known for rocking different types of hairstyles and opted for long, wavy sandy blond locks. The songstress is a fan of body art and showed off her large rose tattoo on her left arm.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to two images and one video within one upload.

In the first shot, she sported an over-the-shoulder pose in front of a balcony that had a view of all the lit-up buildings at night. Steff gazed directly at the camera lens while giving fans a view from behind. She raised one hand to her chin and left her hair draping over her shoulder.

In the next slide, Steff was captured from head-to-toe rocking a similar stance. On the right, you could see her reflection in the glass wall.

In the third and final frame, the entertainer posted a short video clip of herself doing multiple posing in the same location. Near the beginning, Steff turned around and showcased her attire from the front.

In the tags, she credited Capelli Amore Hair Extentions and her hairstylist, who goes underneath the username “thelacebandit” for helping her look glam.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 173,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.6 million followers.

“Wow, this is everything,” one user wrote, adding numerous flame and heart-eyes emoji.

“Beautiful and sexy, that’s what you are,” another person shared.

“Love you, amazing style,” remarked a third fan.

“Hotter than the summer sun,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Steff. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a gray shirt dress with white high heels. Steff matched her footwear with her bag and wore blond and brunette hair up in a ponytail.