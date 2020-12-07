Debbie Gibson, 50, Shows Off Long Legs In Short Sparkly Outfit & High Heels

Singer and songwriter Debbie Gibson showed off her long legs as she sat atop a piano in a short, sparkly outfit and high heels. This delighted her followers, who hit the “like” button almost 4,000 times in appreciation for the celebrity’s stunning overall look.

The image was taken as a part of an Elf on the Shelf Instagram challenge where you have to find a celebrity or famous character that rhymes with your name and place a smaller image of them atop your shoulder. Debbie revealed that she was inspired by Jennifer Garner, who used Sean Penn in a photo seen here, Leslie Jordan who added James Corden here, Katie Couric who posted the fictional television clan The Bradys, and Reese Witherspoon who here, superimposed a snap of the film Grease.

Debbie decided that her character would be Sebastian the lobster, one of the main protagonists in the Disney animated film, The Little Mermaid. The tag was “Deb and Seb”

The cute addition was right on point with the game, but it appears all fans could look at were Debbie’s long, long legs. She tagged the photo as being taken in Las Vegas, Nevada and she looked every inch a glittering Vegas princess as she sat on a white piano that was artfully wrapped in tulle. The musical instrument appeared to have been made entirely of small, mirrored squares. It was placed atop a fluffy, oatmeal-colored rug.

Debbie wore a short, glittery leotard. The top was loosely fitted. It had a high neckline and bell sleeves. On her gams, she wore clear, fishnet stockings. Those were paired with sky-high heels.

Debbie’s blond hair was pulled up in the back and fashioned into a stunning updo. Soft bangs brushed her forehead. She looked away from the lens of the camera as both hands appeared to adjust a small crown that was placed on her head.

Followers of the former teenage singing superstar who recently had a Top 10 dance hit with the song “Girls Night Out” loved the glamorous snap. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“Oh to be part of your world,” remarked one fan, who quoted one of the most famous tunes of the film as their statement.

“Beautiful photo Deb, it really captures your radiance,” penned a second follower.

“She’s got legs,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“You are PERFECTION. Astonishing, gorgeous, stunning, beautiful, sexy, glamorous, amazing, incredible, smoking hot, and lovely woman are some words to describe you. But no word can truly describe how beautiful you are. Looking fabulous Debbie!” claimed a fourth fan.