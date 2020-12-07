Michelle Pfeiffer, 62, Gives A Sultry Look To The Camera In A Peek-A-Boo Blouse

Michelle Pfeiffer gave a sultry look to the camera in a new Instagram selfie. The 62-year-old stunner showed her 1.8 million followers she still has the qualities that have elevated her to the status of one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood as she took a mirror photograph. She showed off her outfit as readied to promote her new film French Exit.

Michelle revealed that her casual but chic look was put together with pieces made by the French fashion house Celine. The actress donned several pieces from their ready-to-wear line including a gorgeous dark-hued pinstriped jacket. She paired that with a blouse that had a small pattern of alternating dark-toned and creamy colors. The neckline was high and ruffled. Michelle fastened the top button but left the following two open to create a peek-a-boo look atop her chest. The remaining buttons of the top were secured. A ruffle accent ran down the length of the blouse.

Michelle added a pair of loose-fitting dark jeans to finish her fashion look. Her body looked trim and toned.

The actress cited Samantha McMillen as the stylist who helped her create this effortlessly chic style. She also named Valli O’Reilly as the woman who created her makeup look, and Richard Marin as her hairstylist. Michelle even noted the fragrance she wore to entice her followers even further. She said it was called “Last Light” by her own brand, Henry Rose.

Her blonde mane was cut into a shoulder-length style and fashioned into long, and loose waves that stemmed from a deep side part. Several strands seen in the front of her face fell seductively over one eye.

Some of the most excited over the photograph were some of Michelle’s fellow celebrities.

Actress Selma Blair said that she was ready to recreate this entire look immediately. Talk show host and comedienne Chelsea Handler claimed that Michelle looked very French in the photograph.

Also commenting were actresses Rain Phoenix, Julianne Moore, Kate Capshaw, and Naomi Watts, and model Naomi Campbell. Michelle’s sibling Dee Dee exclaimed that she had a beautiful sister.

Fans appeared to agree that Michelle looked elegant and timeless in the selfie.

“Ready for your Oscar?” queried one follower.

“Can’t wait for the movie!” exclaimed a second fan.

“You are owning this complete fashion statement. And telling us the fragrance too? Oh my goodness, my heart!” penned a third Instagram user.

“You are goals and so, so, very chic. Who says you have to look a certain way at a certain age?” asked a fourth follower.