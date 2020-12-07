Dua Lipa Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Skimpy Cut-Out Leather Dress With Fishnet Tights At LOS40 Music Awards

Dua Lipa made an appearance at the 2020 LOS40 Music Awards and slayed with her choice of fashion. The British singer not only performed at the Spanish ceremony but also picked up some trophies.

The “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker stunned in a skimpy leather dress that appeared to be in the shape of a leaf. The item of clothing featured thin straps that went around her neck and displayed her decolletage. She teamed the look with black fishnet tights and showed off her long legs. Lipa accessorized herself with numerous rings and kept her nails short with a coat of sparkly polish. She styled her wavy dark long locks down with a middle part and looked very glam for the occasion. Lipa is a fan of body art and showcased the tattoos inked on both her arms.

On Instagram, Lipa treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, the songstress held up her two awards while poking her tongue out.

In the next slide, Lipa gazed to the left with her lips parted while holding out her awards beside her.

In the fourth frame, she flashed a huge smile while showing off her trophies closer to the camera. Lipa posed in front of a backdrop that consisted of televisions that said “LOS40 Music Awards 2020” on the screens.

For her caption, the two-time Grammy Award winner thanked LOS40 for awarding her Best International Album and Best International Artist. She also credited her photographer, Pixie Levinson.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 2.6 million likes and over 7,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 56.1 million followers.

“THE PERFORMANCE WAS INSANE!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH U DESERVE IT,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Future Nostalgia is definitely a top pop album of the year!” another person shared.

“ugh you look SICKENING in that dress,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“My princess knew that you would achieve I love you a lot, baby you are very talented I admire you too much, You are the queen, my little heart, Goddess DUA LIPA,” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen on YouTube, which can you watch here, Lipa performed her two singles “Levitating” and “Physical.”

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Lipa. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in black leather knee-high boots that had silver zippers down the side. The entertainer rocked a long-sleeved top made out of silk and shorts of the same material.