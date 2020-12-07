Chrishell Stause Opens Up About Dating ‘DWTS’ Pro Keo Motsepe: ‘He Pursued That’

The 'Selling Sunset' star says the hunky pro dancer asked her out while she was partnered with his best friend on 'Dancing with the Stars.'

Chrishell Stause is opening up about her surprising romance with Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe.

The Selling Sunset star, 39, dished on her dating status on Nick Viall’s Viall Files podcast, available here, days after going Instagram official with her new man.

“Soon after we made it official, we went ahead and shared it,” Chrishell told Nick, adding, “I’m so blushing right now!”

Chrishell said it was Keo, 31, who initiated the romantic relationship by asking her out while she was partnered with his best friend, Gleb Savchenko, on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

“He pursued that,” she said.

One year after she made headlines for her high-profile divorce from This is Us star Justin Hartley, Chrishell admitted she wants to keep her personal life more private.

“It’s already hard enough as it is when something is promising,” she explained. “I don’t want to add any more pressure.”

Unexpected pressure came when Chrishell was thrust into Gleb’s own divorce drama after his wife of 14 years, Elena Samodanova, accused him of “ongoing infidelity” and a “recent inappropriate relationship” when he was partnered with Chrishell.

Eric McCandless / ABC

While the luxury realtor staunchly denied that anything went on between her and Gleb, no one realized things were actually heating up with Keo behind the scenes.

“It was so stressful at the time,” Chrishell said. ” I feel like you can only say so much. We both said it was definitely not true. I kind of knew in the back of my head that time will prove this to be not true.”

Laretta Houston/Kelsey / ABC

During an Instagram Live last week with Dancing with the Stars champ Kaitlyn Bristowe and her boyfriend Jason Tartick, Chrishell revealed that it was at Keo’s 31st birthday party last month that the couple realized it was getting hard to keep their relationship a secret from their friends.

After Jason noted that it was “so obvious” that something was going on between the two, Chrishell agreed.

“I think that was the night where we were like, ‘I don’t know how much we can hide this for,” she said, per Us Weekly.

Now that the cat is out of the bag to both their friends and their fans, Chrishell and Keo have both shared several cute photos and videos detailing their newfound romance. On his Instagram stories on Sunday, Keo posted clips of a weekend date night that featured Chinese takeout, wine, and a candlelit room as the cuddled up couple watched a movie together at home.