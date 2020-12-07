Tarsha Whitmore Exposes Braless Cleavage In Racy Crop Top With A Sheer Front

Aussie hottie Tarsha Whitmore teased fans with an eyeful of cleavage in her most recent Instagram update on Monday, December 7. The blond bombshell went braless under a plunging white crop top with a sheer mesh panel in the front, flashing a copious view of her busty assets in the racy number.

The item clung tightly to Tarsha’s chest, emphasizing the model’s voluptuous curves. Its ribbed fabric was decorated with textured stripes that highlighted her lean physique, accentuating her slender body as well as her ample bosom. Meanwhile, the see-through mesh sported a solid trim that further drew attention to her décolletage. Two beaded strings connected the daring neckline above and midway down her cleavage, whereas a metallic detail sporting the word “BAD” was strung across the chest line. The look was complete with long fitted sleeves, which featured holes for her thumbs.

The garment hemmed at the ribs, extending over her midriff in an inverted v pattern. Tarsha paired the piece with coordinating bottoms, which sported a v-shaped waistline that fell just below her belly button, perfectly complementing the top. Although the half-body shot didn’t afford a detailed look at the bottoms, fans could notice their tight, hip-hugging fit and revealing double waistband that allowed her navel piercing to be seen.

The ensemble was from luxury fashion brand, Bad Society Club, which is famous for its sexy designs and which Tarsha made sure to tag in her caption.

The 20-year-old accessorized with a luscious blond wig from Freedom Couture, which was styled in voluminous curls that tumbled over her shoulders and reached her waist. Tarsha posed with her arms raised, delicately brushing back her tresses and showing off her chic manicure as she clasped a lock of hair with each hand. She rocked long, pointy nails that appeared to feature pale-pink polish.

The photo captured the model outdoors and saw her soaking up some afternoon sun, as indicated in the caption. The bright-white outfit made Tarsha’s deep bronze pop out, putting extra emphasis on her bared skin.

Followers seemed to be loving the smoking-hot look and rewarded the snap with more than 5,800 likes in the first two hours alone. Plenty of her online admirers also took the time to compliment the model in the comments section.

“Absolutely beautiful! Love it!!” gushed one person, leaving three fire emoji.

“Thisss [star-struck emoji] what a babe,” raved another smitten fan.

“Wow that top is gorgeous you look stunning,” chimed in a third devotee.

“Your hair though girl. Wooow,” read a fourth message, trailed by a pair of two-hearts emoji.