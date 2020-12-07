Kylie Jenner Slays Wearing A Figure-Hugging Leopard-Print Jumpsuit In The Snow

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The reality star is known for her bold taste in fashion and made quite the statement with her most recent post.

Jenner stunned in a leopard-print bodysuit that featured long sleeves that covered her hands. The item of clothing had a mini halter neck and showed off her hourglass shape. She held onto a matching puffer jacket and styled her light, straight brunette hair down with a middle part. Despite Jenner’s fingers being completely covered, you could see the outline of her long acrylic nails.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to six images within one upload.

In the first shot, the makeup guru was captured outdoors from the thighs-up on the snow in front of a clear blue sky and forest backdrop. She raised one hand in front of her forehead, which covered half her face due to the reflection of her shadow. Jenner tilted her head down and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, she posed side-on and looked fixated on something to her right.

In the fifth frame, Jenner turned around and gave fans a view from behind.

In the sixth and final pic, the influencer leaned forward and stretched her left hand out in front of her face, which helped showcase her long nails underneath her attire.

For her caption, Jenner referred to herself as a snow leopard.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 6.5 million likes and over 22,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 202.2 million followers.

“What an amazing costume. You are a genius Kylie. Looking so gorgeous. You are the queen. Very nice, love this,” one user wrote adding numerous flame emoji.

“U kill it every time friend,” another person shared.

“Hello pretty queen,” remarked a third fan.

“I am living for this out,” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, Jenner wore the jacket with its hood up, which helped show off the graphic print on the inside.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for the successful businesswomen. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a button-up cardigan with brown leather pants while sitting on a private jet. Jenner wrapped herself up in a fluffy cover-up of the same color and rocked black leather boots that had a chunky sole.