‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Next Two Weeks: Quinn Reveals An Explosive Secret, Thomas May Die

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next two weeks reveal another explosive secret after Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) lashes out at Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will fight for his life as his loved ones stand vigil. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) need to deal with the consequences of their actions. Quinn spies and learns that Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Shauna are drawing closer. In the meantime, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) puts herself in Thomas’ corner.

The Bold and the Beautiful Daily Spoilers For The Week Of December 7-11

Monday, December 7 – Dr. Finn’s Grim Diagnosis

Dr. John Finnegan (Thorsten Kaye) shocks Steffy and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) with news about Thomas, as seen in the image below. The doctor gives them a grim diagnosis about Thomas’s condition and prepares them that he may die, per The TV Guide.

Liam realizes that he was the one who broke his wedding vows. He struggles with his conscience, per The Inquisitr.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge and Steffy arrive at the hospital where Finn tells them about Thomas’s condition. pic.twitter.com/Q9dwLwmQpI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 4, 2020

Tuesday, December 8 – Thomas Forrester May Die

At the hospital, Thomas fights for his life. Finn revealed that he’s facing death.

At the Forrester mansion, Quinn listens in on a private conversation between Shauna and Eric. She’s startled by what she learns.

Wednesday, December 9 – Shauna Impresses Eric

Shauna is making quite an impression on the Forrester patriarch. Eric compliments her for staying loyal to Quinn and her kindness toward him.

It’s crunch time for Steffy and Liam. As seen in the image below, he knows that he made a huge mistake. They struggle with what their next move should be. Should they come clean and tell Hope and Finn that they slept together?

When you realize you made a huge mistake… #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/gXGNMxEl0H — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 4, 2020

Thursday, December 10 – Steffy’s Deepest Fear

Steffy realizes that she could lose both Thomas and Liam. In the spoilers video below, Finn explains that Thomas is hemorrhaging and having seizures.

Quinn puts her heart on the table and tells Eric how she really feels. She never wants to lose her husband and will do anything to get him back.

Friday, December 11 – Shauna & Quinn’s Fight Reveals An Explosive Secret

Quinn lashes out at Shauna. However, another explosive secret comes to light.

Steffy and Liam argue about coming clean about betraying their loved ones.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers For The Week Of December 14-18

Steffy and Liam will finally acknowledge that they still may have feelings for each other. Previously, they wanted to pretend that their one-night stand was just a drunken mistake. According to The TV Watercooler, the formerly married couple will admit that there was more to their lovemaking than wine and revenge.

Ridge finally learns his son’s darkest secrets. The dressmaker finds out that Thomas needs help.

Hope stands by Thomas as he fights for his life.

Tweets by BandB_CBS