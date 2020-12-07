Brittany Cartwright Shares Joyful New Baby Bump Pics Following ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exit Bombshell

The mom-to-be showed off her bump amid a bumpy year for her former Bravo reality show.

Brittany Cartwright shared new baby bump photos to Instagram shortly after announcing her exit from Vanderpump Rules.

Amid the stunning casting shakeup, the former Bravo star, who is expecting a baby boy with her husband Jax Taylor in April, didn’t miss a beat when it came to updating fans on her pregnancy.

In new photos shared with the 1.5 million followers on her social media page, Brittany posed in a high-slit green maxi dress topped with a denim jacket. The Kentucky beauty paired the look with comfortable white sneakers and she rocked a casual ponytail as she cradled her bump while snapping the mirror selfies from her Valley Village, California home.

Brittany also shared photos to her Instagram story which showed her wearing the same outfit as she and Jax took their dogs to the beach. The mom-to-be also revealed that the couple stopped to pick up to-go lunch at the Malibu restaurant Neptune’s Net, which was the site of their 2018 engagement.

In the comments section, Brittany received feedback from several of her former co-stars on the Bravo hit.

“So cute and perfect,” wrote Stassi Schroeder.

“I’m in love with this, ” added Lala kent.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz posted a series of heart-eyed emoji, while Jax wrote of his wife, “Hot mama!”

When another fan asked Brittany how far along she is, she replied that she’s 22 weeks pregnant.

Many commenters told Brittany she is glowing and is a “beautiful” boy mama, while others admitted they will miss seeing her as a new mom on Vanderpump Rules.

“Loved your love story,” one fan wrote. “Happy pregnancy and all the best love and wishes for the future.”

Brittany and Jax announced their departure from Vanderpump Rules in joint statements over the weekend. While their similarly worded posts pointed to the fact that they wanted to focus on their growing family and new ventures, several outlets reported that the two were actually fired from the series six months after former co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were let go.

The news was a surprise to fans, as the couple appeared to be ready to resume their roles on the reality show for Season 9, per The Daily Mail.

During an Instagram Live in October, Jax seemed excited to get back to filming following a lengthy shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Vanderpump Rules is supposed to go back to filming. In fact, we are supposed to go back to filming this month. I think – that’s the last I heard,” he said.

Fans had hoped to see Brittany’s pregnancy play out alongside fellow pregnant co-stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay.