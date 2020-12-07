Gwen Stefani, 51, Replicates ‘Just A Girl’ Look 25 Years Later In Jeweled Crop Top

Gwen Stefani is gearing up for the release of her new song, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” and has treated fans to a behind-the-scenes snap that appears to have been taken when she shot the artwork for the single.

The “Make Me Like You” songstress wowed in a white crop top that featured mini gems all over and red-and-blue detailing around the neckline. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her midriff. She accessorized herself with three necklaces, one of the pendants said “Shefani” while the other said her fiance’s second name, “Shelton.” Stefani opted for numerous bangles, stud earrings, and gems under her eyes. She kept her nails short for the occasion and painted them with a coat of red polish. Stefani styled her platinum blond hair in one of her signature ponytails, which always look fierce on the star.

The 51-year-old had replicated her iconic “Just A Girl” music video look for her upcoming release. The former No Doubt frontwoman rose to fame in the mid-1990s and was known for her bold style. As seen in the official music video, which you can watch here on the band’s YouTube channel, Stefani’s crop top appeared to be the exact same item of clothing from over two decades ago.

The hit song is taken from the band’s breakthrough album, Tragic Kingdom, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in October.

For her most recent upload, the mom-of-three was snapped from the waist-up. She threw up her right arm and saluted directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 280,000 likes and over 4,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.8 million followers.

“I can’t believe you were the first artist I grew up loving and after all these years later, I still am excited for all you do!” one user wrote.

“God I miss the 90s. Always my favorite look of yours,” another person shared.

“Omg Gwen! Just a girl look!! You are a timeless beauty! I’m definitely ready!” remarked a third fan.

“51 never looked so good,” a fourth admirer commented.

On Twitter, the songstress announced that the single will drop on Monday, December 7 at 9 am PT.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the artwork sees a throwback version of Stefani posing next to her latest reinvention.

The three-time Grammy Award winner has yet to announce a studio album. However, she told Jimmy Fallon in October that she had created around 24 songs for an upcoming project.