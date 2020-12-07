Whitney Cummings Gets In The Holiday Spirit In A Green Velvet Dress & Festive Jewelry

The comedian said she was leaving the year 'on a jolly note.'

Whitney Cummings brought some holiday cheer to her Instagram page over the weekend with a gorgeous new photo that has her fans talking. The comedian flaunted her svelte physique in a festive ensemble that was only the first of many, as she noted that she would be “leaving 2020 on a jolly note.”

The 38-year-old was captured from the waist-up in the stunning shot, which hit her page on Saturday, December 5. She posed outside on what appeared to be a beautiful day, cocking her head and wearing a soft smile across her face as the sun spilled down to illuminate her as she worked the camera.

The background of the image was blurred out to ensure that Whitney became the focus of the shot. Given what she was wearing, however, it was hard to believe that fans would be concerned by anything else.

The entertainer looked hotter than ever as she showed off her Christmas spirit in an emerald green dress that fit her slender frame a glove. The velvet number featured thick tie straps that were knotted in dainty bows on her shoulders, offering a peek at her toned arms as she crossed one over her chest to grasp her opposite elbow. Its top half resembled a bustier with defined cups that fell low down her chest, showing off just enough of her ample bust to give the look a seductive vibe. A flirty ruffle design fell along its neckline, drawing even more attention to the exposed area.

Whitney accessorized her look with a diamond necklace that boasted a festive green, white, and red color scheme, as well as a dainty gold chain bracelet for some additional bling. She styled her vibrant blue hair down in a middle part and loose waves that fell to perfectly frame her face and striking beauty along the way.

In the caption, the actress warned her 1.3 million followers that she was going to be sharing “a nauseating amount of Christmas content” in the coming weeks, and prompted them to unfollow her if they weren’t her if they didn’t like it. Fortunately, many seemed excited for the star’s decision to fill her feed with yuletide spirit.

“I’m totally here for it,” one person wrote.

“Your beautiful look has me hooked!!!” quipped another fan.

“Love that dress!” a third follower praised.

“Show your Christmas tree,” requested a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 80,000 likes since being shared.