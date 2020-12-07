Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Some Serious Skin In A Colorful Bikini & Sarong In Throwback Snap: ‘I Miss Cabo’

Stassie Karanikolaou is longing for another luxurious trip to Mexico, per her latest Instagram share. The model took a trip down memory lane on Sunday, December 7, delighting her followers with a throwback shot from one of her trips to the tropical destination that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The snap appeared to have been taken in Cabo, as Stassie specifically mentioned that she was missing the beautiful resort city in the caption of the post. She posed directly in front of the camera, gazing back at its lens with an intense stare as she pursed her lips in an alluring manner.

The 23-year-old looked ready to hit up the beach, as she sported a stunning swimwear look that likely got more than a few pulses racing. Her ensemble included a unique bikini top that boasted a mixture of patterns and a vibrant color scheme that popped against her gorgeous tan. It had thin straps that showed off her toned upper body, as well as a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of her voluptuous cleavage as she worked the camera. The piece also had a thick band and underwire-style cups that helped to further enhance the busty display.

Stassie covered up her lower half with a matching sarong. It sat right at her navel and wrapped tightly around her midsection, accentuating her flat tummy and abs before loosely flowing over her curvy hips. A daring, thigh-high slit took the garment to the next level, exposing one of her legs nearly in its entirety as she worked the camera. She also appeared to have ditched her bikini bottoms underneath the asymmetrical skirt, giving her look even more of a seductive vibe.

The brunette beauty kept things simple, styling her dark locks down in a middle part and deep waves that fell to perfectly frame her face and striking features. She also accessorized with a gold bangle that gave her ensemble the perfect hint of bling.

Fans were hardly shy about showing the BFF of Kylie Jenner some love for the flashback shot, with hundreds flocking to the comments section to let their admiraiton be known.

“Wow you look amazing,” one person wrote.

“Oh she FIRE,” quipped another fan.

“What a spectacular woman,” a third follower remarked, adding a flame and star-eyed emoji to the end of his comment.

“Gorgeous outfit,” praised a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 574,000 likes after six hours of going live.