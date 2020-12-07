Alexa Dellanos Spills Out Of Teeny Pink Swimsuit In Sizzling Double-Pic Update

Alexa Dellanos is currently fighting the winter blues in Florida, where she looked hotter than ever this weekend in a teeny bikini. The model took to her Instagram page on Saturday, December 6 to share a few snaps from her relaxing day under the sun that added some serious heat to her already smoking-hot feed.

The update included a total of two images that were taken in Miami Beach, Florida, per the geotag. They captured Alexa posing outside on a brick walkway that was lined with vibrant greenery that gave the scene a tropical vibe. She posed in profile to the camera in the first image, turning her head over her shoulder to gaze at the lens with a sultry stare as she ran her fingers through her blond locks. A beam of sunlight spilled over her, acting as a natural spotlight that illuminated her bodacious curves.

The model turned her body toward the camera for the second snap, offering her 2.1 million followers on the platform a full look at her barely there swimsuit, which she indicated in the caption was from Mine Miami. The baby pink two-piece included a halter-style top with thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It also boasted a plunging neckline that showed off her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage, while its tiny cups allowed an eyeful of sideboob to spill out in a seductive manner.

The social media sensation sported a pair of pink bottoms that were equally as risque, of not more. The garment covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, exposing Alexa’s round booty in its entirety as well as a peek at her sculpted thighs. It had a stringy waistband that was tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. Fans could also get a glimpse at the beauty’s flat tummy and abs.

The double-pic update proved extremely popular, racking up nearly 90,000 likes after just one day of hitting her feed. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to show Alexa some love.

“Always so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Flawless,” praised another fan.

“Couldn’t like this fast enough,” a third follower quipped.

“The hottest woman on this planet,” declared a fourth admirer.

Scantily clad or not, Alexa’s Instagram posts always seem to thrill her adoring fans. In another upload, the blond showcased her voluptuous assets in a skintight gray jumpsuit that fit her like a glove. That look proved to be another hit, amassing more than 82,000 likes to date.