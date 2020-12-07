Armed Trump Supporters Protested Outside Michigan Secretary Of State’s Home While Her Young Son Was Inside

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said dozens of protesters, some of them armed and many seen wearing clothing supporting Donald Trump, showed up outside her home while she was putting up Christmas decorations with her family, including a four-year-old son.

As Fox 17 reported, Benson released a statement on Sunday saying she had just finished decorating the home with her four-year-old and the family was preparing to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas when dozens of individuals showed up to her home, some chanting obscenities through bullhorns and some carrying guns.

The incident follows a number of unfounded fraud allegations from Trump, who has insisted that he really won the election were it not for millions of illegal votes. Michigan has been a target for his legal challenges, with the president meeting with a group of lawmakers and reportedly pushing for them to overturn the results of the election showing Joe Biden the winner there.

Benson said that the protesters came to her house in part because of “efforts to spread false information about the security and accuracy of our elections.” She lashed out at those pushing the false allegations.

“Through blatantly false press releases, purely political legislative hearings, bogus legal claims and so called ‘affidavits’ that fail to allege any clear or cogent evidence of wrongdoing, those unhappy with the results of this election have perpetuated an unprecedented, dangerous, egregious campaign to erode the public’s confidence in the results of one of the most secure, accessible and transparent elections in our state’s history,” Benson said, via The Hill.

Benson had spoken out about Trump’s claims, saying during an appearance on MSNBC that the will of the voters was clear, and there was no factual evidence to challenge the vote there.

As The Hill noted, another statement from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said that one of the protesters shouted the phrase “you’re murderers,” which could be heard from the bedroom of Benson’s young son.

While Benson did not specifically call out Trump in her statement, The Hill reported that some of the demonstrators could be seen wearing “Trump paraphernalia” on livestream videos broadcast by some of those taking part.

The incident comes months after federal investigators foiled an alleged plot by militia members to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who had been a popular target for Trump in reaction to restrictions meant to stop the spread of coronavirus. As The Inquisitr reported, she Whitmer accused him of inciting violence, especially after he encouraged chants of “lock her up” during a rally in her state days after the plot was foiled.

“It’s incredibly disturbing that the president of the United States, 10 days after a plot to kidnap, put me on trial, and execute me … is at it again … inciting this kind of domestic terrorism,” she said.