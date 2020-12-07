Rudy Giuliani May Have Exposed Hundreds Of People To COVID-19, Doctor Says

Rudy Giuliani could have potentially exposed hundreds of people to COVID-19 before learning this weekend that he was infected, a doctor warns.

As The Inquisitr reported, President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that the former New York City mayor had become infected with the coronavirus. Giuliani had been taking the lead on Trump’s legal challenges seeking to overturn the results of the election, and over the course of the last few days had attended hearings and made court appearances pushing the case.

Giuliani’s infection has raised fears that many others could have contracted the virus from him. In an interview with CNN, Dr. Megan Ranney said that an appearance in Atlanta on Thursday where Giuliani was seen giving hugs, posing for photographs, and shaking hands with people while not wearing a mask or observing social distancing measures was particularly concerning. Ranney said that the days before a positive test is a time when a person can be the most infectious, and she said the video of him closely surrounded by people was “disturbing.” She lashed out at politicians who failed to take proper precautions and set the right example.

“His irresponsible actions have potentially put others at risk,” she said.

Giuliani is the latest member of Trump’s inner circle to test positive for the virus, with critics saying Trump and those close to him have flaunted coronavirus protocol and failed to adhere to his administration’s own safety standards. The president has held a number of large gatherings at the White House, including a reception for the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. A number of those in attendance would become infected in the days that followed, including Trump, his wife, and their young son.

As CNN reported, Giuliani made a number of appearances in the time period that Ranney said he may have been the most contagious, including a visit to Michigan on Wednesday for a meeting with state lawmakers. During the four-and-a-half hour meeting, he was seen pushing unfounded claims of election fraud while not wearing a mask. He was also in Arizona to start the week, traveling with fellow Trump attorney Jenna Ellis. It was not clear whether she had tested positive for coronavirus, the report noted.

The outlet noted that the 76-year-old Giuliani would be considered at a higher risk for the virus. He has reportedly been taken to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, D.C., for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.