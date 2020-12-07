Sabrina Carpenter Shows Off Her Black Bra & Panties Beneath See-Through Dress At The ‘MTV TV & Movie Awards’

Sabrina's look was a Ralph & Russo design.

Sabrina Carpenter stunned her fans Sunday night by showing off her undergarments on the red carpet at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The 21-year-old former Disney Channel star shared a few photos of her risqué look on her Instagram page, much to the delight of her 23.4 million followers. Sabrina mentioned the MTV reality series Catfish in the caption of her post, and her black Ralph & Russo dress fittingly featured a net-like design. The delicate garment was crafted out of sheer mesh fabric covered with glittering gunmetal crystals.

The floor-length gown boasted a one-shoulder style and a mock neck. Princess seams and a ruched side created a tailored fit that showcased the Work It actress’ svelte figure. The statement piece featured a high slit over the right thigh that allowed Sabrina to expose plenty of bare skin. Her revealing dress also provided a peek at her intimate apparel. Beneath it, she wore a semi-sheer black lace bra and matching panties. Her bra’s thin cups had a triangle silhouette, while her underwear had a scooped waistline and high-cut legs.

The Girl Meets World star accessorized with linear diamond dangle earrings and a silver ring on each hand. One featured her initials encrusted with jewels, and the other appeared to have a vine-like design with small leaves. Her fingernails were long and pointed, and she rocked a French manicure. Her silky blond hair was blown out straight and parted down the center.

In the first of the trio of photos that she shared, Sabrina posed on the red carpet. She held her hands in front of her chest while flashing her pearly whites at the photographers. The bright lights made her blue eyes sparkle.

The second shot in her slideshow was a selfie that she snapped by holding her phone away from her body while she sat inside a car. The sides of her skirt were pulled apart to bare her toned thighs. She gave the camera a sensual wink while parting her pillowy pink lips and touching her top teeth with her tongue.

The final photo showed Sabrina from a side angle. She placed her right hand on the upper part of her pert derriere while holding her left hand up. A small smile formed on her lips as she gazed forward.

Her edgy look earned her photo carousel upwards of 809,000 likes over the span of one hour. Scores of positive messages also filled the comments section of her post, where her awestruck admirers described her as a “magnificent woman,” “an actual angel,” and “the most beautiful girl in the world.”

